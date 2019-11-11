Coosal’s, Habitat put smile on Angela’s face

Angela Swamber, who will soon be getting a new home for herself and her son, who suffers with cerebral palsy, thanks to Coosal’s Construction and Habitat for Humanity. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER - CHEQUANA WHEELER

The collaboration with Coosal Group of Companies and Habitat for Humanity has brought “unspeakable joy” to a 60-year-old visually impaired Chaguanas mother who cares for her special needs adult son.

Angela Swamber and her son Aaron, 29, who has cerebral palsy, will soon receive a new home next door to their dilapidated home at Boodram Street in Enterprise.

Swamber said, “I feel ecstatic. It is joy of unspeakable amounts. I feel God has finally answered my prayers. I have been praying for years now and this is my time. It’s a new season for me. Thank you Coosal, thank you Habitat for Humanity.” The mother and son have been living in the termite-infested house. She also suffers from diabetes and struggles to make ends meet.

She complained Aaron has become violent and showed bruises on her hands from an incident earlier in the morning. “He is such a good boy, but he recently started acting up bad. Maybe he needs some therapy or counselling. It’s a strain, a challenge for me to care for him. I don’t know what to do again. I am not getting younger and the cost of living is very high.”

On Saturdays, she receives meals from members of the Everlasting Gospel Church in Welcome Village, Chaguanas. On the weekend, y Christopher Edmund dropped off food and chatted with both mother and son. Last Friday, executive chairman of Coosal’s Group of Companies, Sieunarine Coosal, together with officials of the Habitat for Humanity held a sod-turning ceremony. A post on Habitat’s Facebook page last Friday stated: “Day after day, Angela and her son have survived and have done what they can together to make ends meet. However today, Angela and Aaron can look forward to safe and decent shelter in the near future.”

It added, “This morning’s ground breaking ceremony marked the beginning of the wonderful partnership and journey that we will be taking together with Coosal’s Group of Companies.”