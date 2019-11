Chaguanas man killed crossing UB Highway

A Chaguanas man was knocked down and killed yesterday morning on the Uriah Butler Highway near Charlieville.

Ajay Parag of Clarke Road died on the spot at about 1am yesterday when he was hit by a car.

The driver of the Nissan Note was is expected to be questioned by police.

The car was towed to the police station.

Chaguanas police are investigating.