Boodhan calls it a day

Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodhan.

The Chaguanas Borough Corporation (CBC) will have a new Mayor despite the outcome of the December 2 local government poll, as incumbent Gopaul Boodhan has signalled his intention not to seek a third term.

The Opposition UNC retained control of the CBC following the 2016 poll after it won five electoral districts while the PNM won three districts. The Independent Labour Party which made inroads into the CBC in 2013, failed to win any districts last time around.

Boodhan served two terms as mayor and two as deputy mayor in a political career that has spanned over 20 years. According to sources, Boodhan wrote to the UNC hierarchy last week informing them of his decision to not be selected as one of the four aldermen.

The CBC consists of eight electoral district councillors and four aldermen selected through a proportional representation methodology. The Mayor and deputy mayor are then selected. And while he has not received a reply to his letter, Boodhan reportedly confirmed to his close associates that he has no intention of serving another term.

The Opposition UNC, just like the ruling PNM, launched its local government election campaign yesterday with the former holding a rally in Couva while the latter staged its convention and rally at the Queen's Park Savannah. Efforts to contact Boodhan yesterday were unsuccessful.

Boodhan's announcement follows that of the UNC's Barataria/San Juan MP Fuad Khan who told another newspaper that he would not be running for MP in next year's general election. Also bowing out of active politics is Tabaquite MP Suruj Rambachan.