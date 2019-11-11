Blue Sky Shipping official courier of Super Series Invitational

Committee member Billy Furlonge (centre) at the official unveiling of Blue Sky Shipping as a sponsor for the Super Series Invitational T20 tournament with their Managing Director Brent Russell (right) and Business Development Manager Jade Saney at the company’s office in Chaguanas. -

BLUE SKY Shipping Limited is now a proud sponsor of the inaugural Super Series Invitational T20 tournament, a collaboration between title sponsor Ramps Logistics and the University of the West Indies, St Augustine. This partnership makes the Chaguanas-based Blue Sky Shipping the official courier service of the Super Series.

The Ramps Logistics Super Series, which bowled off on November 2, is endorsed by the TT Cricket Board (TTCB). It aims to cultivate a little bit of something for everyone, as a family friendly platform for networking and focused engagement in results-driven community projects under the umbrella of cricket.

Devon Ramoo, assistant secretary of the Super Series Committee, explained the significant role that Blue Sky Shipping fills via its sponsorship, since securing a reliable, cost effective and trusted courier service partner is critical for the success and growth of the tournament. This is due to the number of competing teams and their need to conveniently access supplies and equipment in a manner that is both timely and affordable.

“Last year’s pilot tournament had four teams whereas the inaugural Super Series will feature eight squads. This increase in teams made it imperative to find a reliable Courier that ensured we could obtain all the supplies we need as soon as possible. We examined many options and Blue Sky Shipping solves that logistical problem for us,” said Ramoo.

He continued, “Their range of services such as the SkyBox, SaveBox and Consolidation offers us a great deal of flexibility and savings in ordering various quantities. This hAas made us more formidable since we can secure different bulk orders at a great price on various items such as playing equipment, uniforms, or iPads for scoring to ensure quality in all aspects of this tournament.”

Brent Russell, managing director at Blue Sky Shipping Ltd expressed his delight in becoming a sponsor of the inaugural Ramps Super Series T20 Invitational tournament. He cited the strong social objectives of the tournament and his desire to see growth in cricket as reasons that drew him to become a sponsor.

“Blue Sky Shipping has been around for the past 5 years and we’ve been quietly doing a bit to improve communities. For us, the core values of the Super Series aligns perfectly with ours in that we also feel the social responsibility to strengthen communities. The other aspects of developing cricket, both to boost young talent and as a tool for social change, also resonate strongly,” said Russell.

He added, “This tournament is an excellent opportunity for Blue Sky to be an active partner in projects geared towards improving communities. Our drivers deliver to all parts of Trinidad and so we have first-hand experience with the levels of vulnerability and needs in our country. I think this Supers Series will help us bring together people who can marshal resources to bring about positive changes to people who need it the most.”