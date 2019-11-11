28 months for robbing San Fernando grocery

A-19-YEAR-OLD was jailed for 28 months a short while ago for robbing a grocery store and a customer of cash, gold chain and cellphones.

Christean Marcano, of Thompson Gardens, Tarodale, San Fernando, pleaded guilty before senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor in the San Fernando magistrates' court to being armed with a firearm on October 20. He and another man, he announced a hold-up at Wong Yang Supermarket, Tarouba.

Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan told Connor that at about 5.46 pm Marcano and the other man entered the grocery. They robbed Bereton Vaugh De Leon of a gold chain valued $70,000 and a gold band valued at $30,000.

Seedan said the men then robbed the owner ,Don Xia Quan, of a $12,000 iPhone and $10,000 in cash, cigarettes and phone cards.

Marcano was positively pointed out, the prosecutor said, in a police ID parade.

Seedan said when WPC Marshall confronted him about the charge, he replied, "Officer, I was owing the boss $5,500 and 'Chucky' tell me we have a food to eat.

"'Chucky' took the chain and I took the band. I did't get any gold. I only get $3,000."

Attorney Annalee Girwar who pleaded for Marcano, said someone had threatened him, and that led him to commit the crime.

Passing sentence, Connor said Marcano has two convictions, for robbery with aggravation and robbery with violence in 2016.

She ordered the sentences to run concurrently. Marcano will therefore serve 14 months

Another man will appear tomorrow in court for the same offences.