The Beasts, Los Amigos stepping strong

Last Sunday, the sixth day of Trinidad and Tobago softball was played at Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain. - Grevic Alvarado

THE Beasts of San Fernando and Los Amigos of Tucupita won again and lead the fifth TT Softball Championship, which takes place every Sunday, at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

The offence was once again decisive for Las Beasts, who defeated the Rebels of the Dominican Republic by 15 runs and thus kept an undefeated record after five games.

The power with the bat was the key for the team led by Diogenes Perez. Several straight hits also allowed the tournament leaders to take advantage.

Leomar Maita won his second triumph as a pitcher, controlling the Rebels' attacks throughout the duel.

In another game on Sunday, Los Amigos of Tucipita beat Cuba 18-9, to move to second place on the standings. Los Amigos, thus far, have three wins and one defeat. Edgar "Pichaco" Carreño was the winning pitcher.

The Cubans now descend to third place with a 3-2 mark.

In the third game of the day, Los Caciques of Macuro, with a fine performance from Omar Tegedor, defeated La Vinotinto 8-2 and rose to sixth place.

Today, softball action will continue at the Savannah from 10 am.

The organisers have continued their plea for softball fans, and those who have knowledge of the rules to approach and help in the various areas, especially in the registration and data of the games.