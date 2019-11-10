Shot woman dies, off duty cop kills her killer

Ria John -

RELATIVES of a murdered woman whose killer was killed by an off-duty policeman yesterday is thankful for the officer's efforts to save her.

Deslyn John, older sister of the victim Ria John, said the family is grateful that the officer stepped in when he did.

"We just want to say thanks to him," Deslyn told Sunday Newsday

According to police, just before 6 am yesterday, Sgt Benjamin – who is assigned to the San Juan Police Station – off duty when he learned about a shooting at Tiger's Bar, Second Street, San Juan which stemmed from a fight at another bar involving two men. One of the armed men, Kayode Edmond, 25, fired indiscrimanttly hitting Ria, 30.

When he arrived at the bar, Benjamin was told that Edmond had run off and he pursued him, but caught up with him a short distance away. They fought and Edmond pulled out a black and silver revolver and shot Benjamin in the right knee. Benjamin returned fire hitting Edmond who dropped his gun and ran off. He collapsed near Gafoor's Bakery and died.

While heading back to the bar, Benjamin was ambushed by a group of men who beat him about the head and upper body. Someone grabbed Benjamin's gun and fired two shot in the air to disperse the group. The man who came to Benjamin's aid returned the gun to him. During the attack, Edmond's gun was stolen.

Benjamin and Ria were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope where Ria died around noon. Benjamin is warded in a stable condition.

Deslyn said her sister was the seventh of eight children and had no children. She lived with her mother at Bagatelle Extension, Sunshine Avenue, San Juan and was last employed at Coca Cola.

"She went out with some friends last night (Friday) it was one of her friends who came and said she got shot and next we heard she died. She don't go out often she would normally lime at home. We was never expecting to hear this. She was a always jolly person."