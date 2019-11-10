Sanfest director: Culture governor seemed legit

Self-styled Governor of Culture Brandon Valley presents San Fernando Boys RC students with the trophy as winners in the primary school category of NGC Pan Fest Pan Jamboree, Pleasantville Community Centre, on Friday. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH - Vashti Singh

Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, said she is aware of the self-styled Governor of Culture, Brandon Valley, but he is in no way affiliated with her ministry.

Asked about Valley, Gadsby-Dolly yesterday said he wrote to her within the past two years. In the letter he introduced himself as Governor of Culture and the correspondence was acknowledged. She added that no investigation into the matter was planned at this time.

On Friday, in a press release, the Office of the President distanced itself from Valley saying that he used the fictitious title to get into official events. It said Valley indicated he was either associated with or represented the Office of the President to various organisations including the National Council of Indian Culture, the Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra, and the Marionettes Chorale. The NGO, the Youth Government TT, also denied any association with Valley saying he was not to be confused with their own Youth Governor of Culture.

Most recently he presented himself as the Governor of Culture to the NGC Sanfest committee. On Friday, at the Sanfest Pan Jamboree finals at the Pleasantville Community Centre, he presented a trophy to a representative of the second place winner, St Gabriel's Girls' RC School.

Sanfest festival director, Sherid Mason, told Sunday Newsday Valley contacted Sanfest, introduced himself as the Governor of Culture, and a meeting was set up with the committee. “He said a new department at the Ministry of Culture has been formed but not yet launched but he’s hitting the ground running. He promised to give a donation to the organisation.”

Mason said Valley told the committee he was a teacher for ten years and the school for which he worked used to participate in Sanfest so now he was with the ministry he was “giving back.”

“He said he passed through Sanfest so he understands and would like to work hand in hand with us. He said his officers that work within the ministry are well-versed in their field and we could have them used as judges and such.”

According to Mason, Valley said he worked with people in different organisations in various disciplines including dance, music, and drama, to help with events. He named several people who worked under him and the Sanfest committee did not question it because they were the names of people they knew and judged events for the junior arts festival.

Mason said when he asked Valley how the new department assisted organisations, he told him they provided trophies, water, tents and other things for the events of different cultural groups. He added that Valley said the new department recently held an award show at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, where they honoured people in culture. He assured the committee when the damage deposit was returned by Queen’s Hall, $6,000 would be given to Sanfest as a contribution.

Mason added that on Valley’s Facebook page there was a section where people could be recommended for awards, and even a suggestion page where feedback could be given to improve future award shows.

“He never asked us for anything. It was just for him to be part of whatever we were planning and that was it. He seemed really genuine and to have a passion for the arts. He sounded really legit and very confident so I was quite surprised about this hullabaloo.”

Calls to Valley’s cellphone for clarification on the issue went unanswered.