Red Force notch second win on the trot

TT Red Force captain Imran Khan (left) gives a high-five to his teammate Jason Mohammed after the dismissal of a Guyana Jaguars batsman yesterday. Also in photo are wicketkeeper Steven Katwaroo (partially hidden, centre) and Kyle Hope (right). PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE. - Ayanna Kinsale

AFTER being overlooked for the majority of matches by the Trinbago Knight Riders during the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Tion Webster grabbed his opportunity, slamming 87 to guide the TT Red Force to another crushing win in the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Tournament, last night.

In the shortened 43-over contest because of rain, Webster topscored as the Red Force got to their victory target of 188 in 36 overs with the loss of only four wickets. The victory made it two wins from as many matches after defeating the Windward Islands Volcanoes by eight wickets in round one on Thursday.

On Thursday, Jeremy Solozano and Darren Bravo put on 226 unbroken runs for the third wicket. This time Webster and Solozano put on 124 runs for the first wicket to help set up a comfortable win.

Webster, who scored an unbeaten 66 during the CPL in one of three matches he played, had his way with the Jaguars bowlers as Red Force raced to 60 inside seven overs.

Webster played with confidence and timed the ball to perfection. The right-hander chipped down the wicket striking pacer Clinton Pestano for six to get to 50, celebrating the landmark vigorously.

Solozano, who scored 102 not out against Volcanoes, joined Webster in dominating the bowling after a watchful start. It unfortunately led to his demise, as he was caught at deep square leg for 39 off 55 deliveries (four fours) attempting a sweep.

Webster, 24, was easing his way to his maiden 50-over century, but he fell 13 runs short when he was caught at long on by Christopher Barnwell off off-spinner Ramaal Lewis. Webster smashed 11 fours and three sixes in his 60-ball knock.

The Red Force started to make the match interesting, as they lost their third wicket, in the space of ten runs, when Kyle Hope was stumped by wicket-keeper Kemol Savory for four off left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul.

Jason Mohammed was caught for 28 at backward point, but Bravo (26 not out) and Yannick Ottley (nought) took Red Force to 191/4 in 36 overs.

Earlier, the Jaguars posted a modest 187/9 batting first with a number of batsmen failing to convert their starts.

Red Force coach Mervyn Dillon asked for a stronger fielding effort after the first round win against Windward Islands Volcanoes. Dillon’s wish was answered in the early stages as Hope held on to a sharp chance at first slip off fast bowler Anderson Phillip to dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul for seven. Rain then arrived and stopped play for two hours with Jaguars 11/1 after five overs.

When the match resumed, Chanderpaul Hemraj was dismissed by Ottley for 21, before Webster ran out Savory for nine with a direct hit to leave the Jaguars on 48/3 after 16 overs.

The Jaguars innings never had any momentum as they kept losing wickets regularly and were further reduced to 91/5 after 28 overs.

Jonathan Foo gave the innings some impetus with some positive stroke play, but Raymon Reifer could not find the form he showed during the CPL.

After dropping a tough chance at deep mid-wicket, Webster held on to a simple catch at long on as Foo was gone for 36 off 31 balls which included two fours and two sixes.

Jaguars continued to lose wickets and could not get to the 200-run mark. Phillip ended with figures of 4/44 in nine overs.

Reifer struggled to find his timing, scoring 26 off 42 balls and Lewis contributed 28.

SUMMARISED SCORES -

GUYANA JAGUARS 187/9 (43 overs) - Jonathan Foo 36, Ramaal Lewis 28, Raymon Reifer 26; Anderson Phillip 4/44 vs TT RED FORCE 191/4 (36 overs) - Tion Webster 87, Jeremy Solozano 39, Jason Mohammed 28, Darren Bravo 26 not out; Veerasammy Permaul 2/33. Red Force won by six wickets.