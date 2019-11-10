Lawrence optimistic of victory against lowly Anguilla

Dennis Lawrence -

TRINIDAD and Tobago men's football team will tackle Anguilla in a friendly international from 6 pm today at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

Coach Dennis Lawerence, who is optimistic of a victory against the 209th FIFA ranked Anguillians, said in a media briefing yesterday, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, "In modern football everyone prepares for games so the idea is to get the players some minutes under their belt, a physical workout and hopefully to get a victory."

He continued, "In football, we cannot take any team for granted. There are things we worked on in training that we think can help us against Honduras. Majority of the boys are here, we trained for the last eight days and we are going to play this game very seriously because they are going to make life difficult for us."

After the Anguilla game, TT will play a friendly game away to Ecuador on November 14 before the all-important clash against hosts Honduras three days later, in the Concacaf National League.

Lawrence said, "We knew the situation we were going to be in with regards to the players in the MLS and USL in USA that their season was going to be finished before the Honduras game so we had to find a way to keep them active."

He further explained, "We started a training camp and part of the training camp is to have a full competitive game so we approached Anguilla who agreed to play the game and it is going to give the boys match fitness for the Honduras game."