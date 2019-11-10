Garcia: Schoolboy head-slicing incident under probe

-

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia has said an investigation has been launched into an incident at the San Fernando Boys' RC School in which one student sliced the head of another student with a blade from a pencil sharpener.

He was responding to a question in the House on Friday from Naparima MP Rodney Charles about whether Garcia had requested an investigationr.

Garcia responded that one had been requested and a formal report is expected shortly.

Charles said, given that the school is considered a "prestige school" and attended by three of his four children, "Can the minister tell us what has happened at that school that such an incident could occur?"

Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George, however, did not permit the question.

Newsday was told the five-year-old student who cut his schoolmate was suspended after the incident on Monday morning. The boys were believed to have been playing a game called "barber." The two boys were also scheduled to have counselling.