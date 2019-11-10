French beauty brand comes to TT

Biologique Recherche -

Biologique Recherche has chosen TT spa, La Mere, in Port of Spain, to be the first place to enter into the Caribbean market.

Biologique Recherche is an exclusive line only available in select countries through its chosen distributors. The company has an office on Fifth Avenue, New York, that oversees North America and Latin America.

Judy Chong Dennison, marketing manager for La Mere, said the head office in France contacted the local team directly to launch the exclusive line in TT.

"The people in the France head office, they called and I was quite surprised...I asked, 'How did you choose us?' and their reply was they did their homework. Based on that, I said okay. This is how it started,” she told Sunday Newsday at the spa on October 26.

Skincare is a specific science that requires observation, concocting the right mixture and applying the product to calm and soothe the body. This is the method Biologique Recherche implements in its luxury product.

Biologique Recherche was created by a family of scientists. Physiotherapist Josette Allouche, her biologist husband, Yvan, and their son Philippe Allouche, a doctor, dedicated the past 40 years to creating all-natural products that are preservative-free and good for sensitive skin.

The skin changes throughout the day and has different needs. This is known as the skin instant, and is the guiding principle and philosophy for Biologique Recherche’s approach to dealing with the skin

“A person has not one but several skins. Our skin's condition changes several times a single day as well as during the course of our lifetimes. Everyone has different skin instant which can evolve during the course of one day,” said Philippe on the company’s website.

That is why when someone gets a facial from a licensed Biologique Recherche distributor, they experience the same international standard of skincare regardless of where in the world they are.

At La Mere, the aesthetician went through a rigorous five-day training session by a representative from the New York office. They learned not only how to apply the product, but assess a person’s skin and communicate the process every step of the way to the client.

Every person’s face is analysed by the aesthetician to determine what their skin needs at that moment, and a special mixture of products is put together for them. The person receiving the facial also gets face, head and shoulders massages to relax the body.

After determining the skin instant the aesthetician chooses what type of products and gently flicks and plumps the skin to apply, simultaneously massaging and rejuvenating the skin.

Biologique Recherche is a concentrated line. It is considered a living line, as it uses marine and botanical extracts.