Burke, Carrington earn multiple titles at Swimming Champs

KERYN BURKE, Liam Carrington and Cadell Lyons all won multiple events when the National Open Short Course Swimming Championships continued at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, on Friday night.

Burke of Atlantis claimed gold in the girls 10-and-Under 200-metre freestyle event in two minutes, 20.43 seconds (2:20.43), ahead of Siena Jagdeo of Barracudas (2:30.07) and Cayann Sellier of Aqua Darts (2:33.50).

Burke then captured gold in the girls 10-and-Under 50m backstroke A final in 34.06 seconds, as Alyssa Reid of Tidal Wave Aquatics had to settle for second place in 35.49 and Jagdeo earned another medal with a third place finish in 36.13.

Carrington was one of the standout performers in the boys 10-and-Under category. Carrington of Barracudas easily won the 200m freestyle in 2:16.93, Darren Belfon of Aqua Darts earned silver in 2:24.50 and Adam Scoon of Marlins claimed third spot in 2:30.22.

Carrington finished ahead of Belfon again in the boys 10-and-Under 50m backstroke A final. It was a close finish with Carrington touching the wall in 32.29 and Belfon behind in 32.63. Carrington’s club-mate Marcus Alexander was third in 33.69.

Lyons of Aqua Darts claimed gold in the boys 11-and-Over 100m freestyle A final in 50.20. Malik Nelson of Atlantis was second in 51.72 and David McLeod also of Atlantis was third in 51.89.

Lyons won another gold medal when he stopped the clock in 54.17 in the boys 11-and-Over 100m butterfly A final. Josiah Parag of Blue Dolphins had to settle for silver in 57.64 and Gabriel Bynoe of Tidal Wave Aquatics ended third in 58.43.

The championships continued yesterday.