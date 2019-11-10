2 in court for murders

TWO men will appear in court tomorrow charged with murder in two separate killings, one of which happened in 2015.

In the most recent of the murders, a 43-year-old Santa Cruz man is charged with the chopping death of an avocado thief. On October 19, Romero Serrette of Las Alturas went to a house at Prizgar Lands around 2.30 am, and was about to steal the fruits when a man caught him and chopped him with an axe. Serrette collapsed and died under the tree.

The homeowner and a relative surrendered to police. The homeowner was charged on Friday and will go to court before a Port of Spain magistrate tomorrow.

In the second case, a man charged with being a gang leader, last year, is charged with murdering an Arouca man in 2015.

The 32-year-old of Jitman Drive, Five Rivers Arouca is accused of killing Isaiah Jakie who was stripped, shot and his body thrown in a river on April 13, 2015.

In another unrelated incident, a 27-year-old man of Maracas, St Joseph appeared in court last Thursday charged with attempted murder.

Austin Jeffers of Acono Road appeared in court after being accused of dousing bank manager Seon Solomon with a liquid and setting him on fire recently.

Solomon, 39, of De Freitas Boulevard was at Caliente Bar in St Joseph when he was attacked. After the attack, he attempted to drive himself to the hospital but crashed. He was pulled from his overturned car along the east bound lanes of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway near and taken to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope where he remains warded in a critical condition.