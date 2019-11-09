United TTFA refutes claims of merger with Ferguson

William Wallace -

THE UNITED TTFA (TT Football Association) group, led by William Wallace, is refuting any claims of a merger with another presidential candidate Richard Ferguson, as the race for the TTFA presidency heats up.

The TTFA will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and executive elections on November 24. Wallace and Ferguson are seeking to unseat the incumbent David John-Williams.

According to a media release, "(Yesterday's) Trinidad Guardian publishes an article, which talks about a possible merger by Richard Ferguson and his slate with either David John-Williams or United TTFA.

"United TTFA wishes to make it absolutely clear that Ferguson has not approached us, nor have we approached him since he declared his candidacy and began his campaign of offers," the media release continued. "United TTFA has proposed a broad programme to the football community and the entire country, which it sees as the way forward to restructure and save our football. We welcome support for that programme from any quarter but United TTFA will not MERGE with any and everyone merely for the sake of winning the election."

The media release ended, "United TTFA stands on principle and programme."