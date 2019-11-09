Tobago man shot at grill house

File photo.

One man is hospitalised following a shooting at a popular liming shot in Tobago East.

The incident allegedly took place around 5.15 am on Saturday at Brantal’s Grill House, Hope Main Road.

According to an eyewitness, two men were arguing and one of them picked up a bottle, while the other pulled out a gun and shot him several times. The eyewitness said patrons began to scatter, as the shooter fled the scene.

The police and paramedics were notified, and the injured man was taken to Scarborough General Hospital for treatment. Investigations are ongoing.