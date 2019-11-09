Super Series announces deal with V&S Pharmaceuticals

V&S PHARMACEUTICALS Limited is the official Man-of-the-Match sponsor of the Ramps Logistics Super Series Invitational T20 tournament which is presented by the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine.

The Super Series is aimed at cultivating a family friendly platform where professionals can network and engage in results driven projects to positively impact society. Known for investing in the community, V&S Pharmaceuticals has partnered with the Super Series and added invaluable Corporate Social Responsibility experience to the organisers of the tournament.

“We at V&S enjoy taking interest in sport and community affairs both internally and externally. Whether it be as simple as a Friday evening cricket knock at our facility or being involved in larger events such as the Ramps Logistics Super Series, via sponsorship or participation. We feel very privileged to have the opportunity to be a part of the event as we see this as a great avenue to encourage positive energy and build relationships among one another,” said operations manager Viraj Persad.

The sponsorship will result in V&S Pharmaceuticals sponsoring all Man-of-the-Match trophies and providing hampers of their wide range of Pharmaceutical products that address health and wellness. Products included in the hampers are Benjie’s Balm, Rite Aid Muscle Rub, Limacol, V’s Vapour Rub, Repel-x Insect Repellent Cream, Quick-Aid Antifungal Cream, Godrej Soaps, The Gentle Company Cotton and Rite-Aid Mouth Rinse.

“We felt it was a brilliant idea to accompany the trophies with our health and wellness products since it was an ideal opportunity to provide quality products to people actively involved in sport," Persad said. "The products in our hampers are available nationwide and can be easily obtained by any of our retail partners.

"During the early stages at our company we focused mainly on manufacturing and distribution of over-the-counter pharmaceutical items, however, in more recent years we’ve included focus on avenues such as cosmetic and household items. While expanding our range of products through imports, we maintain focus on improving and increasing our local manufacturing as well.”

Persad revealed that the social objectives of the Ramps Logistics Super Series matched with his company’s ethos which made the decision to become the official Man-of-the-Match sponsor an easy one. The organisers of the tournament have placed significant emphasis on women’s development.

“V&S has been a strong supporter of women’s empowerment. Our company has a large female staff performing critical jobs that ensures we provide quality products and services to our clients. This also extends to the products we offer. We have recently ventured into women’s beauty and healthcare carrying products such as our Godrej & Fairglow Soaps, Godrej Hair Dyes, Glycerine & Rosewater, Nail Polish Remover and our new V&S Essential Oil range,” said Persad.