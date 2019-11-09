Sando Boys’ RC wins Sanfest’s Pan Jamboree

Conductor Kevon Calliste celebrates with students of San Fernando Boys RC School after they won the first place at the Sanfest Pan Finals at Pleasantville Community Centre, yesterday. - Vashti Singh

THERE WAS "Shadowmania" in south Trinidad as scores of primary school students each portrayed the late Calypso Monarch Winston "Shadow" Bailey on stage.

They were finalists in the 2019 NGC San Fest Pan Jamboree at the Pleasantville Community Centre, San Fernando, yesterday.

On the theme In Tribute to Shadow, students impersonated him, wearing his trademark black suit and hat.

When the results were announced, San Fernando Boys' RC School emerged winners of this primary school competition with 413 points. They did the Shadow song Stranger, arranged by Kevon Calliste.

The all-girls pan side from St Gabriel’s Girls' RC School also did Stranger to place second with 389 points. The Bien Venue Presbyterian School placed third (396 pts) playing Whapp Cocoyea. Students of the Trinidad Renaissance School also did Whapp Cocoyea to place fourth with 389 points. This school also won the prize for best flag, portraying Pan Jamboree.

Sacred Heart RC School placed fifth (360pts) playing Ah Come Out to Play and Nelson Street Boys' RC came in sixth position with 341 points.

Allister Narinesingh of the National Gas Company spoke at the event, saying his company sponsors four steelbands, two in south, one in north and one in Tobago.

“A long time ago, people did not see a career in pan, but today there are many job opportunities,” Narinesingh said. He outlined that one can now choose a career as an arranger, pan tuner or panmaker, as well as being a pannist.

Students who appear in the Sanfest Pan Jamboree are stars of the future, he said and they should be encouraged by teachers and parents.

Atiba Williams, who represented the Education Ministry, told students that apart from learning pan music, they would have learned about teamwork, discipline and production.

“Remember these things and implement them in your life as you grow older,” Williams said.