Roy Cape improving

Veteran musician Roy Cape, who injured his hip in a fall three weeks ago, is improving. His wife Cheryl revealed this in a phone interview with Newsday on Thursday. “He is coming along nicely,” she said. “Improving every day. He is walking with his walker, and all of the swelling and stuff has gone down.”

She added that Cape went to doctor yesterday for a check up. A video on the Roy Cape Foundation Facebook page shows Cape using a walking frame, and a post which read, “Getting stronger every day. Thank you to all who reached out with words of support and encouragement. I was not able to make it to our first recital today but I’m counting down to the next!”

Cape injured his hip in Sangre Grande on October 16 and needed surgery. The surgery was done on October 22 at the Sangre Grande hospital, and he was discharged on October 24. His wife said Cape was well taken care of both at home and at the hospital.