Police, Bethel look to join Prisons atop Super League

POLICE and Bethel will each be looking to join Prisons FC atop the Terminix Super League points standings when they square off against each other tomorrow in a Match Day Seven fixture at the Mt Gomery Recreation Ground.

Both Police and Bethel have 10 points, three less than Prisons FC. With the prison officers on a bye, then it will be up to either Police or Bethel to keep up the pressure on the league leaders.

The Police-Bethel encounter will kick off at 5.30 pm, with three other matches tomorrow carded for 3.30 pm.

San Fernando Giants will oppose Matura ReUnited at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium Training Field in Marabella, Queen’s Park will square off against FC Santa Rosa at the St Mary’s Ground in St Clair and the struggling Petit Valley/Diego Martin United will host Club Sando Uprising Youths at the Diego Martin North Secondary School Ground.

There will be two matches on today’s agenda with the bottom pair of Guaya United and Metal X Erin FC squaring off at the Manzanilla Recreation Ground from 5.30 pm and UTT entertaining RSSR FC at the UTT O’Meara campus in Arima from 7 pm.

Match Day

Six Results –

SATURDAY –

At Matura Recreation Ground: MATURA REUNITED (4) – Irvin Reyes 17th, 81st; Kern Diaz 35th, 70th vs PRISONS SERVICE FC (3) – Nathan Julien 33rd; Brandon Carliste 36th; Jayson Joseph 66th.

At Guapo Recreation Ground: CLUB SANDO UPRISING YOUTHS (4) – Rondell Phillip 62nd, 90th; Sylvester Teesdale 63rd, 79th vs QUEEN’S PARK (3) – Trevon Mitchell 19th; James Lashley 76th; Devon Modeste 89th.

SUNDAY –

At Manny Ramjohn Stadium Training Field: SAN FERNANDO GIANTS (2) – Tristan Khan 21st; Yohannes Richardson 66th vs UTT (0).

At Curepe Recreation Ground: RSSR FC (4) – Corey Isaac 25th; Jovon Vincent 36th; Osaze Springer 45th; Hakeem Gulston 68th vs GUAYA UNITED (2) – Brandon Lewis 52nd; Ronaldo Ragoo 85th.

At Erin Recreation Ground: PETIT VALLEY/DIEGO MARTIN UNITED (1) – Kazim Donald 36th vs METAL X ERIN FC (0).

At Arima Velodrome: FC SANTA ROSA vs BETHEL UNITED – match postponed.

STANDINGS

P*W*D*L*GF*GA*Pts

Prisons Service*6*4*1*1*22*7*13

Police FC*5*3*1*1*13*5*10

Bethel United*5*3*1*1*7*6*10

UTT*5*3*0*2*17*9*9

San Fernando Giants*5*3*0*2*8*7*9

Queen’s Park*5*2*1*2*15*9*7

Matura ReUnited*5*2*1*2*10*15*7

Club Sando Youths*5*2*1*2*7*12*7

FC Santa Rosa*4*2*0*2*6*5*6

RSSR FC*6*2*0*4*9*18*6

PValley/DMartin*5*2*0*3*5*17*6

Metal X Erin FC*5*0*3*2*4*6*3

Guaya United*5*0*1*4*7*14*1