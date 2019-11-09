Man charged with chopping refused bail

A 63-year-old man who allegedly chopped a woman with his cutlass after she ended their relationship is now in jail after he was refused bail by a Point Fortin magistrate.

Dexter Farris of Chatham Village in Point Fortin was charged with the attempted murder of Marvis John, 58.

He appeared before magistrate Alicia Chankar on Thursday.

The charge read to Farris was that on November 1 he attempted to murder John at his Point Fortin home.

The charge was laid indictably by Cpl Bhajan of the Point Fortin CID and Farris was not called upon to plead.

The court also heard John was still at the San Fernando General Hospital in serious condition. She was chopped on the head, back and face.

In refusing Farris bail, the magistrate ordered him sent to the Remand Yard prison.

The case was adjourned to December 5

when Farris will return to court.