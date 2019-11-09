Gunman shoots at brothers, 1 injured

Stock photo

ONE man dodged injuries while his brother was shot in an argument with another man in Siparia on Thursday afternoon.

Mercy Knights was shot in the leg and hands. His brother Joshua James was not injured.

A police report said at about 4.50 pm the brothers were walking along Mulchan Trace when a man they knew approached them.An argument started and the man pulled out a gun and began shooting at the brothers.

An eyewitness said Knights and James tried to run away, but the man hit Knights twice. When the injured brother fell to the ground, the gunman ran in the opposite direction.

Knights was taken to the Siparia Health Facility, and later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he had emergency surgery and was later discharged.

Up to last evening, police were searching for the gunman.

Sgt Jaggernath of the Siparia CID is investigating.