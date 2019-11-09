FOBA flavours the Americas

Pepperpot -

THE annual Fatima Food Fest hosted by the Fatima Old Boys’ Association (FOBA) lived up to its usual high standards last Saturday night.

On entering the school for the event, themed Flavours of the Americas, patrons were greeted in different languages by students. The various food stations each represented a different country in the Americas.

On the menu were meat and seafood dishes from over 100 cooks, among them Asylum Duck (TT) – Keith Simpson; Es Picante Si! (Peru) – Brian Lewis; Pork Francis (Argentinian-inspired roast pork with chimichurri sauce) – Dennis Ramdeen; Jacare Tres Maneiras (Brazil) – Kolester Victory; Tuscan shrimp and beans (Chile) – Chris Hosam; just shrimpy (TT) – Douglas d’Abadie; pepperpot too! (Guyana) – Kent Jeary, Marc Laquis, Warren Stewart and Dominic de Lima; Two Horse Race Stew & Chinese (TT); the Galloping Horsemen, curry lamb stew –Troy Alcantara, George Sheppard, Allan Sheppard & Gordon Camps-Campins; surprise me chicken (TT) – Patrick Drakes; and Hawaiian shrimp (USA) – Dell Da’e.

Patrons were entertained by the college’s string ensemble, the Fatima College Junior Steelband, Johann and Johanna Chuckaree and The Cartars.

A number of alumni who live abroad made it to the event and reminisced on the good old days at the Mucurapo Road college.

FOBA has used this event to raise funds to meet the needs of the college over the years.