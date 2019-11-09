East Yard hosts group art exhibition

Darnell Mathias Harewood -

East Yard will host a group exhibition of the work of the 2018 participants of Caribbean Fashion and Arts Feature Festival's (CFAFF) Arts Enrichment Programme.

Curated by Kevon Foderingham De Unthink~able is a collection of contemporary art highlighting the artists' collective work, which invites the viewer to reach for the impossible, dream a bigger dream and envision the unthinkable, said a media release.

The exhibition on November 15 brings together the work of seven young artists –AJ Rogers, Angelica Alleyne, Ayoka Jules, Darcelle Lewis, Darnell Mathias Harewood, Ilori Waithe and Nkosi Cayonne.

The CFAFF Arts Enrichment Programme offers children and youth an opportunity to develop their unique identities and build skills that will benefit them for a lifetime. Currently funded by the JB Fernandes Trust, the primarily East-based, six-month programme focuses on arts education at its core and includes programming in gender-based violence prevention and anti-bullying.

Experienced artists, together with past programme graduates, teach the basic skills of their discipline, provide its historical context, and help participants develop final exhibition and mural projects. De Unthink~able is the 2018 cohort's second group exhibition.

Hors d'oeuvres and cocktails served on opening night.