Dillon: Red Force must do better Hosts face Jaguars in Super50 today

TT Red Force's Anderson Phillip bowls during the Regional Super50 match agsinst the Windward Islands Volcanoes,at the Queen's Park Oval - Sureash Cholai

DESPITE a convincing eight-wicket win over Windward Islands Volcanoes on Thursday, coach of the TT Red Force Mervyn Dillon wants to see a more clinical performance against Guyana Jaguars in round two of the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Tournament at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair from 1.30 pm, today.

Darren Bravo and Jeremy Solozano were the stars of the opening match as the left-handed pair cracked 115 not out and 102 not out respectively.

Volcanoes posted 238/8 in 50 overs, before Red Force responded with 239/2 in 42.5 overs. Dillon credited the performances of Bravo and Solozano, but still wants a stronger showing.

“For me, the good thing (is), there were more positives than negatives.

“Having my two guys score hundreds I think is a big plus and is a good sign for any team,” Dillon said.

“We still have a lot of work to do in every area, especially the fielding, because as I said to them, we are not at the top of the list when it comes to the fielding teams in the Caribbean, and that is something I am going to continue to work on, and the guys are working hard.”

Dillon enjoyed the way his players fought during the contest.

The Volcanoes batsmen got off to a flying start and later in the match Red Force lost two early wickets before the brilliant partnership of Bravo and Solozano. “It was really pleasing to see the fight that they showed,” Dillon said.

The Jaguars have been one of the top-performing teams in the region.

Dillon is not concentrating on the opposition, but wants his players to perfect their game. “They have played the more consistent cricket over the last few years, but when I look at my team and the potential of what we can do, it is for us to focus on all the things that we can control, which is to bat, bowl and field well.

“Once we do that we going to beat everybody, but as I said, we are fully aware of the capability of the Guyana team and we are not taking anybody for granted. So all we can do is go out there and play the best cricket possible.”

In another match at 1.30 pm today, USA will play West Indies Emerging Players at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.