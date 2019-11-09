Chicken calling

-

Chicken is everybody’s favourite meat, it’s easy to prepare, readily available and entirely versatile. Here are some delicious recipes to entice you with this weekend.

Chicken and dumplings

1 cup all- purpose four

1 small chicken cut into pieces

1 tsp garlic

1 tbs minced chives

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped carrots

1 cup chopped green pepper

1 tbs chopped garlic

1 onion, chopped

2 tbs fresh thyme

1 cup chopped tomatoes

Pepper and salt

Season chicken with minced garlic and chives

Heat oil in a large sauté pan, dredge chicken in flour. Brown in oil,

Add celery, carrots, green pepper, onion, and thyme.

Cook until onion is fragrant, a few minutes.

Add tomatoes and cover and simmer, add a little water to make a gravy if needed. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

Make the dumplings, check chicken and add a little water if necessary, to make a good gravy.

Drop in dumplings and cook for a further 10 minutes, spooning sauce over dumplings to flavour them as well.

Serves 4

Dumplings

2 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

2 eggs

milk

Combine flour with baking powder, add eggs and salt to taste, bring together With a little milk to make a soft, spoonable dough.

Oven roasted chicken in Cuban mojo

2 lbs chicken thighs or leg and thighs, separated, washed

1 orange cut into 8 wedges

Marinade

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 bunch chadon beni

1/3 cup fresh orange juice, preferably sour

1 tbs orange zest

1/3 cup fresh lime juice

1 tsp dried oregano

2 tbs minced garlic

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp hot pepper sauce

1 tsp salt

Pat the chicken pieces dry with paper towels.

Place all the ingredients for the marinade into a blender or food processor and process.

Pour marinade over chicken and cover well. Refrigerate overnight.

Preheat oven to 400F

Place chicken skin side down in shallow baking dish, add remaining marinade and orange wedges.

Roast for 30 minutes. Turn chicken, spoon drippings over, continue roasting for another 20 minutes. Chicken should be dark golden in colour.

Serves 4 to 5

Trini-fried chicken

1 chicken, cut into parts

2 tbs Trini herb seasoning

1 tbs vinegar

1 tsp salt

1 cup thin un-flavoured yogurt

1 cup flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp cayenne pepper

Freshly ground black pepper

Vegetable oil to deep fry

Clean and wash chicken, pat dry.

Rub on Trini herb seasoning, vinegar and salt.

Pour on yogurt and refrigerate for about one hour.

Season flour with paprika, cayenne pepper, salt and black pepper.

Remove chicken from yogurt, dredge in flour and place on a wire rack.

Re dredge in flour mixture. Place on rack and refrigerate for about 20 minutes.

Heat about two inches oil in a large frying pan.

Fry pieces a few at a time until golden brown, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Do not overcrowd the pot.

Serve with pepper sauce.

Serves 4 to 6

