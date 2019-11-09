3 killed in 3 car crashes

Traffic flows on the Beetham Highway. Daniel Charles died at hospital after he was knocked down while crossing the highway on Friday night. File photo -

Two men and a woman all died in three road accidents overnight on Friday.

Chisel Mohan died in a crash at Rochard Douglas Road in Barrackpore, at about 9 pm. Two people received injuries and were taken to San Fernando General Hospital. The survivors, whose names the police have not released, remain in a stable condition. Police said Mohan lived at Cumuto South.

Also, 18-year-old Daniel Charles died at hospital after he was knocked down on the Beetham Highway, at about 9.15 pm. Charles was crossing the east bound lanes of the highway, near the Vehicle Management Co of TT (VMCOTT), when a car hit him. He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), Mt Hope where he died while being treated. The driver is assisting police with their investigation.

There are also reports that a woman was killed in an accident in east Trinidad, but details are not yet available.

In an unrelated accident, a 13-year-old Sea Lots boy is warded at EWMSC in critical condition after he was knocked down as he crossed the Beetham Highway with his mother, on Saturday morning.

Police said around 6.50 am, Colin Peters, of Production Avenue, Sea Lots and his mother were attempting to cross the six lane highway near the walkover when the boy was struck by a car. The driver never stopped.

The form two student at Tranquillity Government Secondary School was taken to hospital by a passerby.