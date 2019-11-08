TTBA cites discrepancies in Potts’ complaint

THE TT Boxing Association (TTBA) has cited several discrepancies in the protest filed by female boxer, Faith Ramnath, following the judges’ decision on the Elite Female 51kg division bout between herself and Jewel Lambert at the National Championships, on Friday.

In a press release issued by TTBA president Cecil Forde, yesterday, he outlined a list of prior and post-fight procedures that were not adhered to by her management team. Forde also highlighted that Ramnath and her father/coach/manager, Russel Ramnath, also committed several breaches of the fraternity’s constitution and have now been summoned to a meeting with the board’s executive on Sunday, at the Cosmic Boxing Club, in Marabella, from 2pm.

After Friday’s loss at the hands of US-based elite boxer Lambert, the 17-year-old Ramnath and her father voiced their concerns on the match through boxing promoter, Boxu Potts. They claim 24-year old Lambert was classed as an elite fighter while Ramnath was graded as a junior, thus making the fight, weigh-in and result, “unlawful.” Potts also claims the weigh-ins were done at separate locations and not in the presence of each of the fighter’s teams, deeming this action “highly illegal.”

However, in response to these allegations made by Potts and Ramnath, Forde revealed that a technical meeting was held at the venue (Cosmic Boxing Gym) four days prior and was attended by all participating coaches and managers, including Russel.

“He (Russel) presented your record book and entered your name in the draw under the Elite Female 51kg division. He agreed to all conditions explained by the TTBA technical team. On at least three occasions, the coordinator of the draw, Mr James Beckles, announced gym names, boxers’ names, categories and weight divisions, for confirmation by coaches. At no point did Mr Ramnath indicate any correction to be made. Further, you attended the weigh-in on the scheduled morning, and later competed throughout the three-round bout,” read the fraternity’s statement.

It continued, “As per the rules and procedures of AIBA AOB (International Boxing Association) Boxing, boxers do not witness their opponents weigh-in. The designated officials responsible for the weigh-in are the only individuals recording the weight; and the relevant officials were present at the weigh-in, which was properly conducted.

“As per AIBA Competition Rules 20.4.1: ‘The Bout Review must be lodged by the Boxer’s Second within one (1) minute after the decision is announced, by submission of a yellow card to the referee in the ring…’ This procedure for lodging a protest was not followed by you and/or your team.”

Since the Ramnath-team opted to present their letter of complaint to the media before a full investigation was done by the TTBA, Forde cited a breach of constitution and summoned the boxer and all her involved parties to Sunday’s meeting.

Forde’s statement concluded, “You have breached Article 13.1 II and V of the TTBA Constitution by your actions of forwarding your letter of protest to several different authorities, and taking your complaint to the media. Any member of an affiliated club, gym, camp, boxer or second who has been summoned to appear before the Executive Committee or any committee of the

Association and fails or refuses to do so, can be adjudicated upon their absence and suspended by the Committee until such time when a permanent decision is made by the General Assembly.In light of the above, you and your manager/coach are required to attend a meeting with the Executive of the TT Boxing Association.”