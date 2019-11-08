TT to meet Anguilla on Sunday

TT’s friendly international match against Anguilla will take place on Sunday, instead of Monday, according to a media release from the TT Football Association (TTFA).

The venue remains the same – Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, and the kick-off time will be 6 pm.

The TTFA media release said “the shift in date has come about due to FIFA regulations.”

TT will travel to face Ecuador in another friendly on November 14 at the Estadio Reales Tamarindos in Portoviejo before facing Honduras in their closing CONCACAF Nations League qualifier in San Pedro Sula on November 17. Tickets for Sunday’s match are priced at $40 and will be available for purchase at the venue on gameday.