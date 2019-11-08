St Mary’s, Malick advance in Intercol

ST MARY’S and Malick advanced to the Coca Cola Intercol North Zonal semi-finals yesterday, with victories in their respective quarter-final matches.

St Mary’s eliminated QRC courtesy of a 3-1 result at the Fatima Ground, Mucurapo.

At the St Mary’s Ground in St Clair, Malick got items from Nickell Alexander, in the 48th minute, and Zion Carpette in the 68th, as they whipped Trinity Moka 2-0.

Speyside and Goodwood booked their spots in the Tobago Zonal semi-final stage, with contrasting wins yesterday.

In the first game of a double-header, at Plymouth, Speyside trounced Roxborough 8-1 and Goodwood needed kicks from the penalty spot to oust Mason Hall 4-3, after the scores were locked at 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

Today will feature a pair of South Zonal Intercol quarter-final games at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

At 1.30 pm, St Benedict’s will tackle Fyzabad and, two hours later, reigning Intercol champs Naparima will oppose Rio Claro.