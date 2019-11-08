Sponsorship dries up for Ninja’s parang

Ninja sings for his fans. - Gary Cardinez

GARY CARDINEZ

AFTER 17 years of Soca Parang Fiesta, this year may be the last, said Kenston “Ninja” Neptune, the man behind the longstanding event. “Sponsorship has dried up and after doing this for so long I cannot do it on my own. I postponed the event twice this year because of a lack of sponsorship.”

Ninja was addressing the smallest audience at any Soca Parang Fiesta, last Friday, at KB’s Restaurant and Bar on Maloney Street, Petit Bourg.

“I no longer have the help of my company, Carib Brewery, and I cannot carry on. These artistes must be paid.

"For this to happen again it can no longer be free to the public. I might have to take it to another venue and charge an entrance fee.”

Friday’s Soca Parang Fiesta also saw a reduced number of singers but the small crowd on hand was entertained by singers like Brian Wiseman (debutant), Chris Rojas, Joseph Adams, Gary Cordner, Blackie, Poser, Too Real, Bass aka TriloG, Leon Coldero, Eddie Charles and host Ninja.

Here are some highlights from what could be the last Soca Parang Fiesta.