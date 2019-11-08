Security guard dies days after being shot

Security guard Natalie Shelly-Ann Leon, 43, died from gunshot wounds she received since November 1 during a robbery in Malabar. - Shane Superville

A 43-year-old security guard who was shot during a robbery on the Malabar Main Road on November 1 died on Tuesday night, relatives confirmed.

Speaking with Newsday this afternoon, a relative said Natalie Shelly Ann Leon was shot by bandits when she and two other guards from Guardia Security Company were transporting transaction receipts for the Unit Trust Corporation (UTC). The bandits confronted them and also shot another security guard was shot, but he survived.

Police took the wounded guards to the Arima Hospital where they were treated and transferred to Mt Hope, where Leon died of her injuries.

Relatives said Leon was originally from Sangre Grande, but moved to Malabar a few weeks ago.

They suspect the bandits attacked the guards to steal the package, believing it to be cash.