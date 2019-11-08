Maloney Pacers, Girls Can Hoop win Eastern Conference bball

East Conference winners Maloney Pacers. -

MALONEY Pacers and Girls Can Hoop captured the National Basketball Federation of TT (NBFTT) 3x3 under-18 eastern conference male and female titles respectively.

Both teams played unbeaten throughout the tournament’s second edition, at Maloney Indoor Sports Arena, Maloney Gardens, on Saturday. In the male division, the home-team amassed a total of 78 points after five games played, holding off runners-up Sos Patience (67pts) and third-placed Maloney Pacers (green/63pts) on the eight-team standings.

The women’s equivalent saw Girls Can Hoop lift the title totalling 21 points. Sos Faithfulness (8pts) earned silver while, Sos Goodness (7pts) took bronze.

In the south conference at Pleasantville Indoor Facility on October 9, Hoop Nation Basketball Academy (yellow) bagged top honours in the male division while Central Rising Stars emerged winners of the female category. These four teams have now qualified for the national finals scheduled within the coming weeks.

The Tobago conference gets underway tomorrow (Saturday) at the Shaw Park Sports Facility while the North conference will be held on November 16-17 at the Jean Pierre Complex.

The NBFTT is currently hosting this tournament in preparation for the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Antilles 3X3 championship finals in 2020. The initiative which began in October, aims to engage male and female participants from different communities across TT at the Under-18 division.

East, North, South and Tobago have been recognised as the conferences to execute its 3X3 activities. The national approach is part of the criteria to gain FIBA eligibility in 3X3 national team competitions next year.

South Conference Teams

Male - Central Rising Stars, Venezuelan Boys, Trinity Basketball Academy, Advanced Genetics, Hoop Nation Basketball Academy (blue), Hoop Nation Basketball Academy (yellow)

Female - Central Rising Stars

Eastern Conference Teams

Male - Maloney Pacers (white), Stories of Success (Patience), Maloney Pacers (green), Stories of Success (Joy), Stories of Success (Kindness), Stories of Success (Love), Stories of Success (Peace), Maloney Pacers (Blue)

Female - Girls Can Hoop, Stories of Success (Faithfulness), Stories of Success (Goodness)