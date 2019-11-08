Kidnap victim thrown over precipice

A San Juan man was rescued by police after he was kidnapped and thrown over a precipice along the North Coast Road in Maraval, this morning. Police said Ruttn Stroude, claimed he was kidnapped from his home three days ago. He was kept in captivity before being thrown over a precipice on Thursday night.

Passers by heard Stroude's screams coming from the cliff and called the police. Members of the Santa Cruz CID were called to the scene at around 7.50 am today and rescued Stroude.

Police said Stroude who was fitted with a prosthetic leg after an accident some time ago, suffered several broken bones from the fall.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment. San Juan Police are continuing enquiries.