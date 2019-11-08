Gunman in house

The owner of a funeral home is now in fear for his life after gunmen attacked him and tried to invade his home on Wednesday morning. He believes the mastermind behind this attack, and another a month ago at one of the branches of his company, is a woman who used to work there.

The owner of the home, whose name is being withheld for his protection, told Newsday a gunman and an accomplice confronted him as he was leaving his house in Arima at about 6.10 am on Wednesday.

“I was leaving my home and a vehicle pulled up not too far away. I didn’t pay it any mind because I thought it was a taxi driver. I was putting my things in my vehicle when a gunman ran up to me and put a gun to my head.”

He said a second man came up to him and they struggled. The gunman was demanding that his wife open the door to their house. Neighbours heard the commotion and went outside to see what was happening. That was when the attackers escaped. The home owner said he made a report to the Arima police and intends to get a medical report as his arm was injured. He added this was not the first time he had been attacked by gunmen. He said a month ago gunmen ran into his business place and attacked him, injuring one of his knees. He said he reported that incident to Malabar police.