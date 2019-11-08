Chopped woman under guard

The manager of the TT Dialysis Centre in San Fernando who was chopped and robbed by two armed men at her workplace on Wednesday is now under police guard.

Investigators believe Angela Ramsundar may have been targeted and the men came to kill her.

Medical sources said Ramsundar, 47, is in critical condition.

She was chopped on the face, fingers, and head.

Police said at about 10.30 am, two men pretending to be clients entered the centre, on Lower Hillside, and announced a hold-up.

They walked into Ramsumdar’s office and demanded money, chopped her, took her cellphone and ran out. San Fernando CID are searching for the men.