Charles delighted with tourism award

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, centre, with the silver award for Best National Tourism Board Campaign at the World Travel Market awards on Tuesday in London, England. Basking in the moment are Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd CEO Louis Lewis, second from left, Tourism Secretary Nadine Stewart-Phillips, second from right, and other members of the Tobago contingent. - TTAL

The Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd's (TTAL's) destination marketing campaign, Tobago Beyond, copped the silver award for Best National Tourism Board Campaign on Tuesday in the prestigious International Travel and Tourism Awards at the World Travel Market, London.

Tobago bypassed four other nominees: Incredible India; The St Kitts Shout Out; Azerbaijan: Take Another Look; and Feel Slovenia: Experience Croatia, to clinch the award. Tourism New Zealand won the gold award.

Tobago also placed third among eight finalists in the Best Destination Campaign - Country category.

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, who was present in London to receive the award, was overwhelmed by the island's achievements.

“I think that this is a most wondrous and fantastic moment," he said.

"After two years, the fact that a small island comprising approximately 65,000 persons, with a Tourism Agency only two years old, can husband the limited resources given to it and win in such a prestigious award setting says a lot for the potential of the people of Tobago, and of Trinidad and Tobago."

Charles commended the TTAL, Secretary for Tourism, Culture and Transportation Nadine Stewart-Phillips and other stakeholders who have contributed to the island's success at the World travel Market.

Stewart-Phillips echoed Charles' sentiments.

“I am elated and extremely proud that the destination has received this notable silver award and highly recommended ahead of other top destinations in the world," she said.

"These accolades are as a result of strategic branding, effective marketing and a collective effort."

Stewart-Phillips added: "Tobago Beyond Ordinary has taken the world by storm, registering millions of impressions on social media and other digital platforms and this was all possible through the synergies and hard work of the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd and Gravity Global who were the creative minds behind this campaign.”

TTAL CEO Louis Lewis also said he was excited about getting the award.

"This accolade is bigger than just the agency – it’s about where the destination is going and how we are comparing against global competitors.”