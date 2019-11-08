Central FC, Police square off in First Citizens Cup

CENTRAL FC, Police will square off in Match Day Three of the First Citizens Cup today, in the first game of an Abercrombie Group double-header at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin.

This game will kick off at 6 pm with Defence Force meeting W Connection two hours later.

The final Match Day Three Abercrombie Group fixture will be contested tomorrow with leaders Terminix La Horquetta Rangers facing Point Fortin Civic, in a clash of top and bottom-placed teams. This match is carded for 4 pm at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

There will be a second game at Couva tomorrow, in the Immortelle Group, with Tiger Tanks Club Sando squaring off at 6 pm.

This weekend’s action will end on Sunday with a pair of Immortelle Group encounters, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Couva. Morvant Caledonia United are scheduled to meet 1976 FC Tobago Phoenix at 4 pm and, at 6 pm, Cunupia FC will tackle AC Port of Spain.

RESULTS –

FRIDAY (at Diego Martin Sporting Complex) – AC PORT OF SPAIN (2) – Rashad Hyacenth 11th, 83rd vs MORVANT CALEDONIA (2) – Kerry Daniel 32nd; Jevick McFarlane 43rd; POLICE (1) – Christian Thomas 78th vs DEFENCE FORCE (0).

SATURDAY (at Ato Boldon Stadium) – CENTRAL FC (2) – Josiah Trimmingham 25th; Che Benny 33rd vs POINT FORTIN CIVIC (0); TERMINIX LA HORQUETTA RANGERS (2) – Aikim Andrews 64th, 83rd vs W CONNECTION (0).

SUNDAY (at Hasely Crawford Stadium) – 1976 FC TOBAGO PHOENIX (0) vs CLUB SANDO (0); SAN JUAN JABLOTEH (2) – Jair Edwards 48th; Josiah Baird 55th vs CUNUPIA FC (2) – Xavier Rajpaul 36th; Kevon Woodley 82nd.

STANDINGS

Abercrombie Group

P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

Terminix Rangers*2*2*0*0*3*0*6

W Connection*2*1*0*1*3*2*3

Central FC*2*1*0*1*2*1*3

Defence Force*2*1*0*1*1*1*3

Police*2*1*0*1*1*1*3

Point Fortin Civic*2*0*0*2*0*5*0

Immortelle Group

P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

San Juan Jabloteh*2*1*1*0*5*2*4

Cunupia FC*2*1*1*0*3*2*4

AC Port of Spain*2*0*2*0*3*3*2

Club Sando*2*0*2*0*1*1*2

Morvant Caledonia*2*0*1*1*2*3*1

Tobago Phoenix*2*0*1*1*0*3*1