Be warned: Governor of Culture on the prowl

File photo: President Paula-Mae Weekes PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

The Office of the President has distanced itself from a fraudster calling himself the "Governor of Culture" who uses this fictitious title to try and get into official events.

The warning came in a press release sent by the office, which said this man has represented himself to the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) ,which oversees events at the Divali Nagar; the Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra; and the Marionettes Chorale, as being associated with or representing the Office of the President.

In so doing, the press release said, this man has sought free entry to events and/or entry to restricted areas and other accommodation in the name of the President's Office. In one instance, he purported to enter into arrangements and agreements with a third party.

The Office of the President denies unequivocally any association with the “Governor of Culture” and does not support, endorse or authorise any approach purportedly made on its behalf by this individual.

The release said anyone or any organisation whose path he crossed should call Secretary to the President Cheryl Jackman-Waldron at 225-4687 (Ext 114).