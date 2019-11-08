2020 SEA exam on April 2

Education Minister Anthony Garcia

TYRELL GITTENS

The 2020 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam will be held on Thursday 2 April. The date was released in a memo via the Education Ministry’s permanent secretary.

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia confirmed the date when contacted yesterday by Newsday.

There are no confirmed changes to the structure of the exam. Candidates will be assessed in three papers namely, English Language Arts Writing, Mathematics and English Language Arts.

On exam day, the English Language Arts Writing paper will be written first, followed by the Mathematics paper and then the English Language Arts paper.

The items for the Mathematics and English Language Arts papers will be based on the content contained in the Primary School Curriculum Guidelines (2013) currently being implemented.

Next year’s SEA exam will be held after Carnival celebrations which are carded for February 24 and 25.

The exam date falls before Good Friday (April 10) and Easter Monday (April 13).

With the exam date traditionally falling in March (Term II), the date was changed to May (Term III) in 2012 when the Continuous Assessment Component (CAC) was introduced.

The date change was intended to give students a better chance of improving their performance. This year’s SEA exam was held in March.