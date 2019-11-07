Two killed in separate incidents

SHOT DEAD: Elijah Pierre -

TWO murders committed 30 minutes apart in separate areas took the murder tool to 449, three less than he comparative figure for 2018.

In the most recent of the two, teenager Elijah Pierre was killed after Diego Martin residents heard gunshots and found him bleeding.

Police said around 3.30 pm Elijah Pierre was at Andrew Trace, off Waterwheel Road, Diego Martin when gunshots were heard. After sometime residents went to investigate and found the 17-year-old. They called the Emergency Health Services (EHS) but Pierre died at the scene.

At Paradise Lane, La Marquette, 30 minutes after Pierre was fatally shot, killers attacked 32-year-old Justin Gibson while he was walking with a woman.

Police said it was not a robbery as Gibson was shot and nothing taken from him or the woman who was not harmed.

Gibson, of Heliconia Crescent, La Horquetta died at the scene.

Police said Gibson was “known” to them but could not give a motive for his killing. Pierre’s murder was also unclassified up to 7 pm.

In an unrelated incident, the woman found chopped to death off Caura Royal Road on Saturday has been identified as Hollandaise “Sabita” Singh.

Singh, 48, of Stella Street, Curepe was reported missing by her relatives two days after she was found murdered.

Police said a man from Balthazar Street, Tunapuna was riding his bicycle through a parcel of land owned by Home Construction Ltd and was once used as a horticultural site, when he found the woman’s body around 1 pm.