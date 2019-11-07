Tragarete Road sinkhole saga ends

Smooth sailing! Drivers on Tragarete Road can no longer expect to be inconvenienced by a sinkhole which formed in early October. The issue was fixed over the weekend. - Tyrell Gittens

A sinkhole which appeared in early October at the corner of Tragarete Road and Rosalino Street in Port of Spain was fixed over the weekend.

Newsday visited the site last Friday and contacted Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez to ask when the road would be repaired.

While Martinez had been aware of the three-by-three-foot sinkhole for some time, he said queries had been made for almost a month to find outwho was responsible for repairing the hole.

When he checked to see if any of the public utilities were responsible, Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte eventually told Martinez it was the city corporation's problem to deal with.

At that point, Martinez said, "The Port of Spain corporation was given instructions to repair the hole."

When Newsday visited the site today, a business owner, who did not want to be identified, said a crew from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) was part of the team that fixed the sinkhole. WASA was present to remove and repair a ruptured sewer which was reportedly the cause of the problem.

The business owner gestured to the patch of pitch in the road and pointed out it was wider than the sinkhole, which suggested the issue was more than a simple sinkhole.