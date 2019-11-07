THA head condemns schoolgirl brawl

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles -

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, who is also Secretary for Education, Innovation and Energy, has condemned the fight between two female students on the island.

The two-minute video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, showed the students scuffling with each other on a sidewalk.

The father of one of the girls then intervened, slapping the other student several times. Drivers and passers-by later stopped the fight.

Charles said the division is aware of the video and "condemns our students' involvement in any public brawl of this nature, especially as it has the unintended consequence of bringing the school into disrepute."

He added: "We encourage peaceful resolution of conflicts among our students, particularly in the face of provocation."

Charles confirmed the division has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the brawl "so that an informed decision can be made."

The police, he said, is also investigating.

Charles also condemned the behaviour of the father.

"The involvement of the parent, as seen in the video," he said, "appears, on the face of it, to be quite unfortunate and these behaviours must be discouraged."

Outgoing TTUTA Tobago officer Orlando Kerr said on Wednesday, the association condemns the incident.

He also urged parents not t get involved in fights with students.

