Ramps Logistics, Lawyers notch comfortable wins

RAMPS LOGISTICS and Lawyers completed crushing wins last weekend in the opening round of the Ramps Logistics Super Series Invitational T20 tournament presented by the University of the West Indies, St Augustine at the Sir Frank Worrell Ground. In the opening match of the tournament, Ramps Logistics stunned SFBT with an eight wicket win. The match was reduced to 18 overs due to a wet infield because heavy rainfall. SFBT were routed for 67 with captin Verendra Maharaj top scoring with 20 runs.

The V&S Pharmaceuticals Man-of-the-Match, Omkar Seetahal took three for 11 while spinners Amit Jaggernauth taking two for 16 and Deoraj Narine two for 20. Ramps Logistics coasted to victory in their run chase. Saeed Mohammed top scored with an unbeaten knock of 33 and Gagen Ramkissoon finishing on 23 not out as Ramps Logistics finished on 71 for two from 13.3 overs to claim an easy win. Lawyers were the other teams to register a massive win at the tournament. They defeated Full of Vybz by seven wickets with only Billy Furlonge (31) showing any resistance with the bat. Lawyers in their run chase finished on 111/3 with skipper Martin Jadoonanan making 41 and Jeremy Araujo 37 not out.

Summarised Scores:SFBT 67 (14.4 overs) – Verendra Maharaj 20; Omkar Seetahal 3/11, Amit Jaggernath 2/16, Deoraj Narine 2/20 vs RAMPS LOGISTICS 71/2 (13.3 overs) – Saeed Mohammed 33 not out, Gagen Ramkissoon 23 not out.V&S Pharmaceuticals Man-of-the-Match: Omkar Seetahal.NAPS 148/5 (20 overs) – Shane Samai 36, Justin Ballack 30, Dominic Nandlal 29; Marc Panchi 3/15 vs HILLVIEW RENEGADES 129/6 (20 overs) – Dave Ramdial 37, Duane Cockburn 23, Marc Panchu 22; Shadell Soogrim 2/29.V&S Pharmaceuticals Man-of-the-Match: Dominic Nandlal.FULL OF VYBZ 105/10 (19.5 overs) – Billy Furlonge 31, Stefan Ramkissoon 4/13, Krishna Jaglal 3/16, Jeremy Araujo 2/12 vs LAWYERS 111/3 (18 overs) – Martin Jadoonanan 41, Jeremy Araujo 37 not out.V&S Pharmaceutical Man-of-the-Match: Jeremy Araujo.REAL CC 134/5 (20 overs) – Justin Thomson 38, Carlton Harris 35, Warren Rostant 26 vs DOCTORS 128/6 (20 overs) – Ackram Khan 30, Ravi Roopnarine 26, Kirk Ramharack 24 not out, Caleb Contaste 17.V&S Pharmaceuticals Man-of-the-Match: Justin Thomson.