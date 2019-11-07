Port of Spain Fashion Week

Kibwe McGann Photo source: Kibwe McGann via Skkan Media Ent -

The Port of Spain Fashion Week ( POSFW) continues today with a fashion forum at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, St Ann's.

Founded by former international fashion model and media personality Crystal Cunningham, the Port of Spain Fashion Week was formed with an intention of promoting the business of fashion. It aims to stimulate the local and regional fashion market place.

The concept was inspired by a conversation between Cunningham and Hilton's new general manager Olivier Maumaire. They both shared a desire of driving local business with the Hilton being the "hub and incubator."

In August 2019, wheels were set into motion when Jamaica-based Kibwe McGann of Carnival Glam Hub was invited to collaborate by contributing his fashion event management expertise.

McGann said in an interview, "So far, things have been going great. The reception to the fashion market has been positive and some emerging designers made sales on the opening day."

He said people seem genuinely excited about fashion week returning to Port of Spain. "I was able to preview some of the collections and the line-up is exciting. Saturday's Poolside Show (will feature) performances from 5Star Akil, Swappi and Blaxx. As Trinis say, it will be a great 'lime.'"

POSFW is sponsored by Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, Carnival Glam Hub, Maybelline, Garnier, Lee Design Ltd, Wi Pay, Ciroc, Shibue Couture Caribbean, LoopTT, Trend Media Group, Trend Media Premium Event Services, Chef Made, Central Athletic TTT.

List of events:

Nov 6: Fashion forum – Getting export ready: from production to marketing, financing, and e-commerce

Nov 8: POSFW Welcome Party – Meet the models, mingle with fashions movers and shakers at the Ciroc cocktail inclusion reception hosted on Hilton's Savannah Terrace (invite only ).

Nov 9: Resort wear showcase and fashion party – presented by Wi Pay, this event will showcase TT's leading resort wear designers from Claudia Pegus to newcomer SJW Designs by Sarah Jane. The fashion party which takes immediately after at the Hilton poolside will showcase performances by 5Star Akil, Swappi and Blaxx.

Nov 10: Brunch and Fashion – Hosted inside the hotel's grand ballroom, enjoy Sunday brunch while watching fashion presentations of evening and ready-to-wear fashion pieces from CLD, Daww Creations, Zadd and Eastman, Neha Karina and more.