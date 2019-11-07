Parent, schoolchildren in street brawl Osmond, Kerr condemn 'unacceptable' behaviour

TTUTA Tobago Officer Orlando Kerr condemned the action of a parent who got physically involved in an altercation among students on the street. - DAVID REID

Marisha Osmond, Assistant Secretary, Office of the Chief Secretary, Tobago House of Assembly (THA), has described as "unacceptable," a video of a male parent fighting with a female student, believed to be from a school in east Tobago.

The two-minute video, which has since gone viral, showed the man's daughter, who is also attending a school in east Tobago, scuffling with the student on a sidewalk. They were surrounded by other students.

The man then appeared in the video, slapping the other student several times about her body.

A fight quickly erupted among the students and the man, causing several passers-by and drivers to intervene. They later stopped the fight.

Osmond, who has responsibility for education, confirmed the matter is receiving the attention of the relevant authorities.

"The video was viewed and the behaviours displayed is unacceptable and I am truly disappointed," she told Newsday.

Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary for Finance and the Economy Joel Jack, speaking at the post-executive council media briefing, told reporters he would be reaching out to the Division of Education as well as the Schools Supervisor 3 to verify the video's origin.

"Because the tagline on the video said, 'Looks like Tobago.' So, I'll be liaising with them to have some additional information on the matter."

Outgoing TTUTA Tobago officer Orlando Kerr said the association strongly condemns the incident.

"We condemn that action in the strongest possible way. We hope that the whole situation is investigated because it is really not a good thing," he said.

"Unfortunately, it has gone viral and it really does not paint a good picture for us."

Kerr said while it is easy for parents to get themselves involved in such situations, they must allow the system to work.

"So, if you want to go outside of the school and let the police deal with it, you have to allow the system to work. But you cannot get yourself involved because when you get yourself involved these are the things that can happen."

Kerr said he would never encourage parents to act so recklessly.

"I would never agree with any parent doing something like that regardless of the situation, especially once you have schoolchildren involved.

"If there are schoolchildren involved, if you want to intervene you have to part the fight. You have to try to bring peace. Take your daughter and move her away. I don't think that is something we want to encourage parents to do at all."