Minimum sentences

THE EDITOR: At the moment if you are caught with an illegal gun or with ammunition the punishment can vary depending on different factors.

If you have money and a fancy lawyer there’s a good chance you are going to walk away with a fine. So this does not seem to deter anyone.

However, if there was a minimum sentence of, say, five years in jail for possession of a firearm and two years for ammunition, then no matter how much money you have or how fancy your lawyer is you are going down.

Minimum sentences are more effective in fighting crime than the free-for-all that is practised at the moment.

COLIN WILLS

via e-mail