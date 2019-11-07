Manager chopped, robbed at S F’do dialysis centre

THE manager of the TT Dialysis Centre in San Fernando was chopped and robbed by two armed men at her workplace on Wednesday morning.

Angela Ramsundar, 47, is in serious condition at the San Fernando General Hospital. She was chopped on her face, fingers, and head by the men.

According to a police report, at about 10.30 am, two men pretending to be clients entered the centre, on Lower Hillside, and announced a hold-up.

They walked into Ramsumdar’s office and demanded money, then began to chop her. The men took her cellphone, then ran out.

Ramsundar was taken to the hospital, where she had emergency surgery.

Up to yesterday evening, no arrests had been made and San Fernando CID were searching for the men.