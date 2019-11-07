Man chops burglar who assaulted girlfriend

A Wallerfield man is being treated for chop wounds he received when he allegedly broke into a man's house and attempted to rape his girlfriend earlier today.

Police said the man entered the Moonan Road, Wallerfield, home at around 5.45 am and sexually assaulted the 18-year-old woman, using a gun to intimidate her.

The woman told police that her attacker fell asleep after the assault. She used that opportunity to alert her boyfriend who took a cutlass and attempted to subdue him.

A fight began and the suspect was chopped several times.

Police were called in and they took the suspect to the Arima Hospital where he is warded in stable condition.

A gun was seized at the scene.

Investigators said the woman and her attacker were involved in a relationship months ago.