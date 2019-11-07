First Southman Could Cook scores

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello greets Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell at Southman Could Cook. Mitchell prepared Doh Get Thai Up - Red Thai Curry. -

Some 40 chefs and recreational cooks, all of whom are past or present residents of south Trinidad competed in the inaugural Southman Could Cook competition put on by the Presentation College Past Students’ Association.

Patrons had a choice of over 40 dishes prepared by the chefs on hand at the college grounds on November 2. Cooks included Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, Ministers of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte and and Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell, Sen Sean Sobers, managing director of RBC Darryl White, alumni, faculty, and other leaders of business and industry, said a media release.

Peter Bharat won the top prize of $10,000 with his Lobsters ate my Homework curry lobster dish. He was the first to serve 50 portions of menu. His prize went to the TT Cancer Society.

The RBC Education Foundation was the beneficiary of the $5,000 won by White for the best presentation, and the Nihil Omnino Christo Foundation was gifted $5,000 courtesy of Dennis Nandlal, a past student of St Benedict’s College. Nandlal’s Lentil Patties wining on Provision with a Calypso Sauce was declared the most creative dish.

After dinner it was non-stop partying as Rome, who was recently featured on VH1’s Girls Cruise, performed his hits to the crowd’s delight. Other entertainment also came from Skiffle steelband which performed a moving set, including its Panorama piece Hello. Patrons were also treated to samplings of popular drinks and premium hand-rolled cigars from the Cohiba team from Cuba.

Speaking about event's mission, president of the Presentation College Past Students’ Association Nicholas Jackman said, “This event is about bringing people together, particularly the southern community. It’s about coming out, connecting with, and serving each other and ultimately giving back – especially to the charities that do so much with so little.”

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello lauded the event’s success and said it proved a long-held belief that if you want good food, get it from south men. This sentiment was echoed by the school’s principal Dexter Mitchell.

Southman Could Cook exceeded its expectations and delivered an event that has cemented its place on San Fernando’s calendar for 2020 and beyond, and served as an excellent warm-up to the all-inclusive Prestige fete on February 2, the release said.

For more info on association's events: Facebook at Pres Sando Alumni and PREStige.